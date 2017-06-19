Chipata Diocese disowns Mpundu

Chipata Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Benjamin Phiri says the recent statement issued by Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu does not represent the views of the Catholic Church in Zambia.

Bishop Phiri says Archbishop Mpundu did not consult other Bishops before he released the statement.

He says there is procedure that is followed when Bishops want to advise government on issues affecting the nation.

Bishop Phiri says the procedure was not followed by the Archbishop when he released a statement attributed to the three Church mother bodies.

He was speaking when he addressed Christians in Chadiza district.

The Bishop said the Catholic Church is non-partisan, contrary to assertions by the other church mother bodies.

He said the Catholic Church will continue to work with the government, by playing its role of promoting national unity and diversity.

Last week, Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Mpundu held a joint press conference for Church Mother Bodies dubbed ‘State of the Nation’ in which he stated that Zambia as a country today stands at the crossroads and that the country was in a crisis.