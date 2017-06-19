Kagame hails late Presidents

Visiting Rwandan President Paul Kagame has paid tribute to the three late Zambian Heads of State for contributing to the transformation of the African continent.

Mr. Kagame says the late Zambian Heads of State should not only be remembered for serving Zambia but the whole continent.

He says Rwanda wants to learn from Zambia on how it is keeping the memorial park for country’s history.

The Rwandese Head of State was speaking to journalists shortly after laying `wreath at the embassy Presidential Burial Site in Lusaka on Monday.

Mr Kagame said he will remember the three late Zambian Heads of for the bilateral ties they created between Zambia and Rwanda during their tenure in office.