“We’ll improve living standards”

Vice President Inonge Wina says government remains committed to improving the living standards of citizens in the country.

Mrs. Wina says government believes infrastructure and skills development will go a long way in reducing poverty in the country.

The Vice President was speaking in Chiyawa when she officially opened a volunteer house constructed by Direct Impact Africa, an initiative spearheaded by an American couple Cherri Briggs and Richard Wilson.