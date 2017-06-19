“Kagame visit key to unification”

First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has described Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s visit to Zambia as a key step towards the realisation of a united African continent.

And Dr. Kaunda has urged African leaders to remain united and lead their countries on the principles of love.

He says love is the best principle that brings about genuine leadership and desirable development to the continent.

The First Republican President was speaking when President Kagame called on him at his residence in Lusaka on Monday.

And Mr. Kagame said uniting the African continent is a task that all African leaders need to put first in their leadership.

He said this is why his visit to Zambia focuses on coming up with various ways in which Rwanda and Zambia can work together to spur development.