“Ban copper concentrates exports”

The Mine Workers Union of Zambia-MUZ- has called on government to ban the export of copper concentrates by mining firms.

MUZ General Secretary Joseph Chewe says the country is now well positioned to export copper cathodes, which when refined is 99.9 percent pure grade copper.

Mr. Chewe notes that exporting copper concentrates, which is later refined to copper cathodes, is giving jobs to importing countries.

The MUZ General Secretary was speaking at a stakeholder’s workshop for mineral value chain monitoring project in Solwezi.

And Director for Mines Mooya Lumamba observed that it has become prudent for the country to get desired benefits from mining activities.

And Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA – Director Project Management Andrew Kazilimani says the authority has put a lot of interventions at exit points to ensure that correct taxes are paid by mining firms exporting minerals.