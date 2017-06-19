UNIP appeals to media

The United National Independence Party – UNIP – is appealing to the media in the country to focus their coverage on development stories as opposed to politics.

UNIP Southern Province Chairperson, Retired Captain Robert Mukengami, says the party is concerned that the media is giving more coverage to political stories at the expense of development.

Captain Mukengami told ZNBC News in a walk-in interview that the continued focus on politics by the media has the potential to divide the country.

He says the people of Zambia need to be informed of developments taking place in the country in areas such as health, education and agriculture so that they can fully participate in the development agenda of the country.

Captain Mukengami says UNIP wants to see the media striking a balance between political and development stories.