Police intensify patrols

Inspector-General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has ordered intensified patrols in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound and surrounding areas.

This follows the shooting to death of a police officer by unknown people in PHI area on Sunday, around 4 am.

Mr. Kanganja says it is disturbing and shocking that criminals could kill Sergeant Ludovic Bwalya, after having worked throughout the night to protect people’s lives and property.

He has explained that police want to make it clear that the criminals, behind the killing of the police officer, will be brought to book.

Mr. Kanganja has since warned that the police will not watch people live in fear as a result of criminal acts.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.