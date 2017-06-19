Agro-industrialization key

The Ministry of National Development Planning says agricultural industrialisation is targeted at spurring growth in the medium term.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala says this will also facilitate diversification of the economy.

Mr. Chabala says the key sectors and projects have been prioritised for investment under the 7th National Development Plan to be launched by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday.

He was speaking when he met French Investors in Lusaka today.

Mr. Chabala said government seeks diversification from Hydro-electricity production through investment in other forms of energy such as bio gas and solar power.

He stressed that this is aimed at reducing the adverse effects occasioned by low rainfall patterns which tend to lead to low power generation.

Mr. Chabala emphasised that power is a key factor in the macro-economic transformation of the country.

The Permanent Secretary explained that his Ministry has spelled out several key projects and sectors that will help reduce poverty and achieve desired development through an integrated multi sectoral approach.

And Zambia Development Agency Director Investments Matongo Matamwandi said several independent research organisations have rated Zambia to be among the most attractive investment destinations in Africa and beyond.

The meeting was organised by the French Ambassador to Zambia Emmanuel Cohet.