Kawambwa Tea reopens

The Kawambwa Tea plantation has resumed operations under the new ZAFFICO management following a takeover.

Kawambwa District Council Chairperson, Kalumba Chifumbe has disclosed that the new management has employed 432 people from within the district.

And Mr. Chifumbe also revealed that government has given the firm about 20 thousand hectares of Land which will help in timber production.

Meanwhile, Mr Chifumbe says Nava Barat, an Indian Company has decided to invest in the sugar plantation in Kawambwa.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.