$50m for fish farming

Government has identified women and young farmers among people that are to benefit from the 50 million U.S Dollar financing for fish farming.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Michael Katambo says small holder farmers are earmarked to benefit from the African Development Bank funds.

Mr. Katambo says Zambia is poised to become the major exporter of fish in the next two years.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Katambo disclosed that 12 thousand fish farmers are to benefit from the loan scheme.