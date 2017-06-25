Catholics clock 125 years

The Catholic Church in Central Province has celebrated One hundred and 25 years of faith and dedication to service to the people of Zambia.

In his homily Kabwe Diocese Bishop Clement Mulenga called on congregants to dedicate their time to serving God and his people.

He said serving God is not only at the pulpit but by doing God’s will to his people at which ever level of leadership.

Bishop Mulenga said working for God requires total humbleness and obedience to the people they provide leadership to.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said Government will continue listening to the wise counsel of the Church.

Mr. Mushanga said the country cannot