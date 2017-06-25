Ndola Airport works on

President Edgar Lungu has officially commissioned construction works for the 3-Hundred and 97 Million US dollar Copperbelt International Airport in Ndola.

The project will take three years to complete.

President Lungu says the airport will bring economic benefits to the Copperbelt as three thousand jobs will be created during the construction period.

The head of state has directed the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development to ensure all sub contracts for the international airport are given to local people.

President Lungu says the airport is coming as part of the 2016 to 2021 Patriotic Front manifesto which promised development to the people of Zambia.

The President has also thanked the Chinese government for providing the 3-hundred and 97 million US dollar loan which is funding the airport project.

And Minister of Housing and Infrastructure development Ronald Chitotela says all sub contracts will be Zambian owned in order to empower local companies and help uplift people’s lives.

And Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said apart from the three thousand jobs which will be created in the construction stage, five thousand more will be created when the airport is in full operation.

Mr. Lusambo said the people of the Copperbelt are happy that the airport and several other projects in the province are creating jobs for them.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming has challenged the contractor for the 3-Hundred and 97 Million US dollar Copperbelt International Airport to complete the project within the three-year period stated in the contract.

Mr. Yang says AVIC International must also build a modern airport with good quality which will serve as a regional hub for cargo and passenger transport.

Meanwhile, AVIC International Vice President Liu Jun promised that his company will build a modern airport which will handle one million passengers on an annual basis.

Mr. Liu said the completion of the airport will push Zambia to the next level of development.