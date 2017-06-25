Embrace widows-VEEP

Vice President Inonge Wina has called for an end to the social stigmatisation and discrimination of widows in the country.

Mrs. Wina says there is need for advocate groups to encourage widows to voice out various issues affecting them in society.

The Vice President notes that widows have continued to be victims of sexual abuse and that many become destitute in society.

She says most widows cannot even inherit assets after the death of their husbands because of the abuse they face from family members.

Mrs. Wina was speaking at the commemoration of the international widows’ day at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy cross in Lusaka.

The Vice President has further directed the Ministry of Gender to spearhead the commemoration of the international widows’ day starting next year.

And 77-year-old widow Rosemary Mumbi said she is pleased that widows are now voicing out on issues affecting them in the country.

Mrs. Mumbi says the plight of widows has for a long time been overlooked and that it is time for them to voice out issues affecting them.