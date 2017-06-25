COSAFA kicks off

The 2017 edition of the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup kicks off at 15 hours today with Tanzania taking on Malawi in the opening Group A’ match.

Mauritius and Angola clash in the other Group A’ encounter at 17:30 hours at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg.

On Monday, action turns to Group B’ where Mozambique will face Zimbabwe and Madagascar clash with Seychelles.

Zambia join the tournament at quarter-final stage when they play Botswana in the first quarter-final on Saturday July 1, 2017.

Other countries on bye are defending Champions South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, and Swaziland.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda has drafted four Under 20 players in the COSAFA provisional squad.

The four are defenders Moses Nyondo and Solomon Sakala, midfielder Emmanuel Banda and striker Conlyde Luchanga.

The 27-member provisional team regroups this evening with the final 20 man squad expected to be announced later in the week.