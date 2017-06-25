LUNGU regrets violence

President Edgar Lungu says he regrets the violence that erupted between PF and UPND caders at memorial park in Lusaka yesterday.

The President has urged all Party youths to refrain from violent activities.

The Head of says it is important for youths in the party to emulate their leaders and avoid conflict.

The President has asked the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators of violence to book.

President Lungu was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International airport shortly after arrival from the Copperbelt where he went to commission construction of the Ndola International airport and construction of roads.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has warned of stern action against non-performing contractors engaged to undertake major road construction works in the country.

President Lungu says he will not entertain shoddy works by contractors.

The President says the resource envelope is limited and the Road Development Agency-RDA- should as such closely supervise ongoing works.

And President Lungu has disclosed that government has sourced two point one billion kwacha for the completion of works on the three road projects on the Copperbelt Province.

The money will be used to complete ongoing works along the Solwezi-Chingola road, the Kitwe-Chingola road and the Kitwe-Ndola Dual Carriageway.

The Head of state said this in Chingola this afternoon when he launched the Zambia Township Road Project.

Under the initiative, a stretch of 3-hundr4ed and six kilometers of roads in six Copperbelt townships will be rehabilitated and upgraded.

The townships to benefit from the project are Mufulira, Kitwe, Ndola, Chambeshi, Chingola and Kalulushi.

President Lungu has since implored AVIC International, the contractor engaged for the project to execute the Zambia Township Roads project with quality.

He said under the project, local contractors will get a 20 percent stake adding that this is a plus for small and medium enterprises.

Earlier, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said the Zambia Township Roads Project will change the face of the Copperbelt.

And President Lungu says he had fruitful discussions with party officials on the Copperbelt yesterday.

President Lungu says during the meeting people spoke their mind and a solution has been found.

He said he will be making some changes in the province so that the party functions properly.

President Lungu said the problem on the Copperbelt is emanating from Ndola.

He said Ndola is the heart of the Province and that the happenings in the district have potential to affect other districts.

The Head of State said this when he addressed PF supporters at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe International airport in Ndola shortly before he left for Lusaka.