ZP probes woman video abuse

The Zambia Police Service has opened an investigation following a video that has gone viral showing an unknown woman being beaten and humiliated by fellow women.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo says Police are now appealing to members of the public who can identify anyone in the video to report to the police.

Ms Katongo says Police are looking for the perpetrators because the acts are inhuman, degrading and constitute a crime.

She says anyone with information that will help in apprehending the perpetrators should inform the police at any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, two Zambian Truck drivers have died in a road accident in Witbank, Mpumalanga province, South Africa.

One of the deceased has been identified as Roy Chipolo, an employee of GASS Company in Ndola, with another whose full identity is yet to be established.

The accident involved two gas tanker trucks registration number ACZ 9338 and ACV 4052 belonging to Somzam and GASS companies both of Ndola.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Middelburg Hospital Mortuary.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed sadness with the death of the two Zambian nationals.

Mr. Mwamba said he received the message with a deep sense of shock and sorrow adding that the Mission is concerned with the increasing number of road accidents involving Zambian nationals.

And another person identified as Linban Yasin Muhammad a resident of Itawa in Ndola sustained injuries during the accident and is admitted to the Middelburg Hospital.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.