110 000 males circumcised

The Ministry of Health says over one-hundred and TEN thousand males were circumcised during the Voluntary Male Circumcision Campaign that ran from April 1st to May 31st 2017.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Kennedy Malama says his Ministry managed to beat its target of about One-Hundred and 8 Thousand males.

He says the voluntary Male Circumcision Campaign was conducted as a preventive measure for HIV – the virus that causes AIDS.

Dr. Malama has appealed to all men to take a step and join in the campaign to achieve the fight again HIV.

According to the World Health Organisation, there is compelling evidence that male circumcision reduces the risk of heterosexually acquired HIV infection in men by approximately 60%.