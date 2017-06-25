Govt consults on new budget

Government will this week start full-scale consultations for the 2018 National Budget and the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The consultations will be in form of public fora with all stakeholders, economic actors, and members of the public.

Consultations will focus on key areas of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) which was launched by President Edgar Lungu.

Focus areas will be agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, tourism, resource mobilization for acceleration of sustainable and inclusive growth, and investment and job creation.

Stakeholders, through the various associations and related business groupings or individuals are expected to make submissions for policy proposals, especially on aspects related to enhancement of domestic revenue mobilization.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC news by Ministry of finance head of public relations Chileshe Kandeta.