ZANACO 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Nine man Zanaco Football club has leap-frogged to second position on the FAZ/MTN Super league table after they beat visiting Kabwe Warriors by two goals to nil in a week 14 fixture played at the Heroes stadium on Sunday.

Zanaco had Augustine Mulenga and Chongo Chirwa sent for an early shower following retaliation and accumulation of two yellow cards respectively.

However, Zanaco had already scored their important goals through Boyd Musonda and goalkeeper TOSTER NSABATA who scored from a spot kick.

The win has pushed the Bankers to joined second position on 22 points with Zesco United who beat Nkwazi by two goals to nil yesterday.

The two teams have two games in hand.

Elsewhere, Nakambala Leopards drew one all against Red Arrows while Lumwana Radiants, under new coach Zeddy Saileti registered a three nil win over Real Nakonde.

Konkola Blades and Green Eagles settled for a one all draw whereas Napsa Stars came from behind to beat Mufulira Wanderers by two goals to one in Mufulira.

MTN/FAZ Super League Week 14

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Scoreboard

Zanaco 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Nakambala Leopards 1-1 Red Arrows

Konkola Blades 1-1 Choma Eagles

Lumwana Radiants 3-0 Real Nakonde

Mufulira Wanderers 1-2 Napsa Stars

MTN/FAZ Super League Week 14 results played on Saturday

Green Buffaloes 1-0 Power Dynamos

City of Lusaka 2-3 Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana 1-0 Buildcon

Zesco United 2-0 Nkwazi

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 Forest Rangers