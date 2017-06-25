ZANACO 2-0 Kabwe Warriors
Nine man Zanaco Football club has leap-frogged to second position on the FAZ/MTN Super league table after they beat visiting Kabwe Warriors by two goals to nil in a week 14 fixture played at the Heroes stadium on Sunday.
Zanaco had Augustine Mulenga and Chongo Chirwa sent for an early shower following retaliation and accumulation of two yellow cards respectively.
However, Zanaco had already scored their important goals through Boyd Musonda and goalkeeper TOSTER NSABATA who scored from a spot kick.
The win has pushed the Bankers to joined second position on 22 points with Zesco United who beat Nkwazi by two goals to nil yesterday.
The two teams have two games in hand.
Elsewhere, Nakambala Leopards drew one all against Red Arrows while Lumwana Radiants, under new coach Zeddy Saileti registered a three nil win over Real Nakonde.
Konkola Blades and Green Eagles settled for a one all draw whereas Napsa Stars came from behind to beat Mufulira Wanderers by two goals to one in Mufulira.
MTN/FAZ Super League Week 14
Sunday
June 25, 2017
Scoreboard
Zanaco 2-0 Kabwe Warriors
Nakambala Leopards 1-1 Red Arrows
Konkola Blades 1-1 Choma Eagles
Lumwana Radiants 3-0 Real Nakonde
Mufulira Wanderers 1-2 Napsa Stars
MTN/FAZ Super League Week 14 results played on Saturday
Green Buffaloes 1-0 Power Dynamos
City of Lusaka 2-3 Lusaka Dynamos
Nkana 1-0 Buildcon
Zesco United 2-0 Nkwazi
Nchanga Rangers 1-1 Forest Rangers