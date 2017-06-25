27 COSAFA squad unvailed

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has unveiled a 27 member provisional squad naming four U-20 stars in his team.

Nyirenda has named Moses Nyondo, Solomon Sakala, Emmanuel Banda and Conlyde Luchanga.

The quartet was part of the Africa Cup of Nations winning side and reached a historic FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal berth.

The 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup kicks off on Sunday with Tanzania facing Malawi and Mauritius engaging Angola.

Zambia will join the race at the quarter final stage with a tie against Botswana on July 1 at the Moruleng Stadium.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Charles Mweemba (Lumwana Radiants FC)

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Kelvin Malunga (Nkana FC)

(DEFENDERS)

Donashano Malama, Given Sinyangwe, Moses Nyondo (Nkana FC)

Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Eric Chomba (Nkwazi FC), Isaac Samujomba (Nchanga Rangers FC), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows FC), Mwansa Nsofwa (Lusaka Dynamos FC), Lawrence Chungu (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Diamond Chikwekwe, Jack Chirwa Mike Katiba, Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes FC), Paul Katema (Red Arrows FC), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars FC), Emmanuel Banda (Sporting Clube Esmoriz, Portugal), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos FC),

(STRIKERS)

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars FC), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi FC), Conlyde Luchanga (Lusaka Dynamos) Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows FC), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards FC)