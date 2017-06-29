“Add value and industrialize”

President Akufo- Addo has called on African countries to add value to their natural resources as a means to steer industrialisation.

President Akufo- Addo said value addition and investing in human capital should be taken seriously by African governments.

He notes that African countries will only come out of their economic doldrums if they critically invest in the education sector.

President Akufo- Addo said African governments should also seriously harness the opportunities posed by small and medium entrepreneurs.

He said SMEs should be promoted because the entities are the heartbeat of any economy.

President Akufo- Addo was speaking when he officially opened the 53rd Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.

Meanwhile Ghanaian President Akufo- Addo who was in the country for a four-day state visit has left for Ghana.

President Edgar Lungu and First lady Esther saw off the Ghanaian President and his spouse at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at about 16:00 hours.

The Ghanian leader was given a 21-presidential gun salute and a guard of honour before departure.