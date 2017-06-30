Govt, Lumwana mine build dam

Government in partnership with Barrick Lumwana Mine is constructing a 5.5 Million Kwacha community dam in Kimilombe area of Lumwana East in Kalumbila district.

The dam will provide an alternative source of water supply for agricultural purposes.

The community dam to be constructed across the Kimilombe stream will carry 2-hundred and 50 thousand cubic liters of water.

Permanent Secretary for Water Development Ed Chomba has officially commissioned the construction works.

Bishop Chomba said proper utilization of water resources in the country will potentially contribute to the economic diversification, job creation and human development.

He said this is why government has adopted an integrated approach to develop the water infrastructure in drought prone areas through dam construction across the country.

Bishop Chomba thanked Lumwana Mine for working with government to provide alternative water sources for the people in Kalumbila district.

And Lumwana Mine General Manager San Ash said the proposed community dam is estimated to take five months to complete.

He said the project demonstrates a fulfillment of a long term mutual relationship.