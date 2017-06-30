ZNFU calls for fruit,vegetable ban

The Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU- has started pushing for a periodic ban of vegetable and fruits importation.

New ZNFU Chairman for Fruits and Vegetables Maria Zaloumis says the union is working toward having potatoes, onions and tomatoes banned during periods when production is high in Zambia.

She says a working group has since been set up to engage the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture.

Ms. Zaloumis adds that winter is one period when tomato production is low in Zambia because many farmers fail to keep their crops warm.

She says an on and off ban depending on production will be key in maintaining low prices and also help small holder farmers benefit from sales in periods when production is high.

Ms. Zaloumis says that the working group is working chain stores like Shoprite and Food Lovers who have almost stopped importing vegetables.

Featuring on Global Platform Start UP Grind Zambia Chapter interview in Lusaka last night, Ms. Zaloumis revealed that research is currently underway to ascertain when the three crops are in abundance and not to give guide for the ban.

She says representatives of small holder farmers have also been engaged to mobilize their members so that they also benefit.

Start Up Grind Zambia Chapter is part of a global platform powered by Google Play and hosts various entrepreneurs to talk about their businesses and inspire others every last Thursday of the month.