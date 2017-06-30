No politicking at Mwamba installation

Police have warned political parties not politicize the installation ceremony of Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba people.

Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene says no political regalia will be tolerated at the event scheduled to take place in Kasama on Saturday.

Mr. Mweene has told ZANIS in an interview in Kasama that police will be on high alert to ensure all perpetrators of confusion during the noble event are brought to book.

He said all those attending the Chief’s installation ceremony must allow the Bemba Royal Establishment to conduct the event without any manner of disturbance.

And Mr. Mweene has urged members of the public to refrain from indulging in reckless behaviour during the long weekend.

He said people need to be cautious of their own safety and avoid excessive beer drinking.

The police commissioner further revealed that police will increase patrols to ensure law and order is maintained.