“Councillors, stop politicking”

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has directed Councillors in Chongwe District to avoid politicking and focus on service delivery.

Mr. Mwakalombe who is also Chongwe Member of Parliament says time for politicking is gone.

He says the people of Chongwe are yearning for development which should bring about wealth and job creation.

Mr. Mwakalombe was speaking in Chongwe when he inspected various projects being implemented in the area.

He said government has started paving and tarring all township and feeder roads in the district.

Mr. Mwakalombe said in the past Fifteen years, the district has had water shortage but this will be a thing of the past as government has started to drill commercial bore holes and constructing dams.

And Mr. Mwakalombe has urged councillors to support and embrace the newly launched Seventh National Development Plan.