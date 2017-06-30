ZPPA registers 10,000 suppliers

The Zambia Public Procurement Authority -ZPPA- has registered over 10 thousand suppliers following Vice President Inonge Wina’s launch of the E-Government Procurement system last year.

The -Government Procurement -EGP is a new system which ZPPA is using to assist suppliers of goods and services to public institutions bid for contracts and get quotations.

ZPPA Director for Human Resource Idah Chella says ten thousand one hundred and five suppliers have so far registered.

She said the E-GP system has reduced the cost of doing business by the suppliers.

Ms Chella says before the system was launched, Suppliers used to physically travel to Lusaka to submit their bids and get quotations but now they can do it online wherever they are in the country.

She has revealed at a media briefing in Ndola that so far, eleven public institutions are connected to the E-GP system.

Meanwhile, Ms Chella has disclosed that the ZPPA will host the first ever Suppliers, Procurement Professionals and Media Awards in December this year.

She said the awards are aimed at promoting good practices and transparency in the procurement process.