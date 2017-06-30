Inflation up to 6.8%

I

The annual rate of inflation for the month of June has increased to 6.8 percent from last month’s 6.5 percent.

Central Statistical Office Director John Kalumbi has attributed the increase to adjustments in electricity tariffs.

Mr. Kalumbi said of the total 6.8 percent annual rate recorded in June 2017, food and non -alcoholic beverages accounted for 3.1 percent points, while non-food items accounted for 3.7 percentage points.

And Mr. Kalumbi said Zambia’s economy in the first quarter of this year grew by 3 percent.

He said among the sectors that contributed to the growth of the economy in the first quarter of 2017 is the electricity generation which grew highest at 25. 6 per cent.

He said the agriculture, forestry and fishing also contributed to the growth.