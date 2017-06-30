World Bank approves $26m loan

The World Bank has approved a 26.5 million US dollar credit facility to increase electricity access in 36 rural areas in the nine provinces of Zambia.

The proposed project is estimated to cost 36.8 million US dollars of which 26.5 million US dollars will be financed by International Development Association -IDA.

An estimated in-kind contribution valued at 2.7 million US dollars equivalent will be provided by the Rural Electrification Authority -REA and ZESCO Limited.

The remainder will be co-financed by households and micro and small enterprises (MSE) for on-grid connections.

The targeted Provinces are Northern, North Western, Luapula, Muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern, Western, Southern, and Central.

The Electricity Service Access Project will provide connections to the national grid for about 22 thousand low-income households and about One thousand medium small enterprises (MSEs) in selected rural areas.

World Bank Country Manager for Zambia, Ina Ruthenberg, says access to electricity in rural areas is important because it helps replace consumption of kerosene, diesel, dry cell batteries, and alternative fuels such as firewood that contribute to deforestati

n.

And, World Bank Senior Energy Specialist Joseph Kapika says this project supports Government’s priority of increasing electricity access in rural areas.

The project will also support the Government in the development of a National Electrification Strategy that will provide a firm basis for further expansion of electricity access in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by the World Bank Zambia office.