Maize export tax cut explained

Vice President Inonge Wina says the removal of the 10 percent levy on maize exports will make Zambian grain more competitive in the region in view of many countries recording bumper harvests.

Mrs. Wina says the move will allow exporters to compete in selling maize in East Africa which is the new market because most countries in SADC have recorded bumpers harvests.

She was responding to a question by Nakonde MP, Yizukanji Siwanzi who wanted to find out the impact of the removal of the 10 percent tax.

This was during the Vice President’s Question time in Parliament today.

Mrs. Wina said government will be looking at exporting the excess 1.8 million metric tons of maize following the unprecedented bumper harvest recorded this year.

And Mrs. Wina said State House remains open to anyone wishing to engage President Edgar Lungu.

She has however stated that the three church mother bodies were seeking to see the Head of State at a time he was committed with other visitors.

This was in response to Chipili MP Jewis Chabi who sought an answer as to whether the church leaders were denied access to State House.

The Vice President further stated that there are other ways of engaging government through concerned line Ministries.

Meanwhile Mrs. Wina has refuted assertions that the opposition are not being allowed to freely express themselves in the country.

She said the opposition MPs can freely express themselves in parliament where they enjoy immunity and outside the house without being curtailed.

And responding to Kaputa MP Maxas Ng’onga who wanted to find out progress made to make Zambia a net exporter of fish, Mrs. WINA said Minister of Finance Felix Mutati will next week launch a 54-million-dollar aqua culture development project.

She said there is no reason why Zambia should remain a net importer of fish when it has plenty of water bodies.