EU endorses Albert Muchanga

The European Union (EU) has endorsed the election of Ambassador Albert Muchanga to the African Union Commission, as a good development for Africa due to the immense experience the diplomat wields in commerce and trade.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Managing Director for Africa, Koen Vervaeke says Ambassador Muchanga has come to the leadership at the right time as the continent seeks to create a common market for all 55 member states of the union.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Vervaeke said this when he called on minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, on the margins of the African Union meetings taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said the European Union is keen on strengthening ties with Zambia and the whole of Africa, as the continent pushes towards a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).

And Mr. Kalaba expressed happiness with existing relations between Zambia and the European Union at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Minister said the ascendancy of Ambassador Albert Muchanga to the leadership of the AU commission at the January 2017 Summit was a good gesture to Zambia because the country continues to play an instrumental role in the management of continental affairs

Mr. Kalaba said Zambia will continue counting on the support of cooperating partners such as the European Union to play a pivotal role in the African Union’s agenda aimed at integrating the continent.

The European External Action Service is a department under the EU responsible for the management of the organization’s diplomatic relations with other countries outside the EU bloc.