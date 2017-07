Govt starts harvesting water

Minister of Water, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Llyod Kaziya says government will construct dams in strategic areas of Lusaka to harvest rain water.

Mr. Kaziya has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the harvesting of rain water will go a long way in improving people’s access to clean water.

He said the construction of drainages by the millennium challenge corporation in Lusaka will help channel rain water into the dam sites for storage.