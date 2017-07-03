Singapore eyes Zambia’s tourism

National Association of Travel Agents of Singapore Acting President Steven Ler, says his organization will market Zambia as a preferred destination for tourism to the people of Singapore.

Mr. Ler says his association has learnt a lot about Zambia’s tourism following a presentation on tourism by Zambia’s High Commission.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says Zambia is a peaceful Country which has changed Presidents without bloodshed just as Singapore.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga has urged tourists from Singapore to visit Zambia to reconcile with nature.