Fronteks to invest $4m

A Turkish Agro-Processing firm has pledged to invest 4-million dollars in an agro-processing plant in Zambia.

Fronteks Chairperson Metin Gulec has further rated Zambia as the best investment destination in Africa with incomparable incentives for investors.

Mr. Gulec says Fronteks, which is also renowned for infrastructure development, will in future consider investing in real estate and infrastructure development in the country.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on Chargé d’Affaires at the Zambian Mission in Turkey, Bwalya Nondo.

Mr. Gulec assured Mr. Nondo that he will use his influence to invite other Turkish companies to invest in Zambia.

He said he will announce his travel plans to Zambia as soon as internal administrative procedures are finalized.

And Mr. Nondo assured the Turkish investor that his choice for Zambia as an investment destination is right because the country has the right investment climate.

He says political stability; appropriate incentives for investors and availability of labour are good for any investment.

Mr. Nondo also observed that Fronteks can take advantage of Zambia’s central location to export products to the entire southern African region in addition to the local market.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC NEWS by First Secretary Press at the Zambian Embassy in Turkey Jerry Muntali.