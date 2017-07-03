ECL preaches rule of law

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia will continue promoting good governance and the rule of law to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive.

President Lungu says development can only take place in an environment of tranquility in which tenets of democracy are respected.

ZANIS reports that the head of state said this in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia today when he met a delegation from the European Union parliament on the margins of the ongoing African Union (AU) assembly of heads of state and government.

President Lungu said government will continue working with the European Union to improve living standards of ordinary Zambians.

He said Zambia wants to continue enhancing partnerships with the EU in areas such as education, Agriculture, health and good governance.

And Member of the European Parliament, and high-level facilitator for post-Cotonou activities, Lousi Michel, said the European Union is currently exploring best ways of supporting African countries in different areas of cooperation.

Mr. Michel said the EU wants to invest in the right areas according to the needs of partners in Africa and beyond.

And President Lungu was among several heads of state and government that attended the African Union committee of ten (C10) summit called ahead of the 29th Ordinary summit which has started today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting was called to follow up on the Committee of ten summit held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in May 2017.

During the opening session of the Summit, Chairperson of the C10 group, President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone commended President Edgar Lungu and other heads of state that attended the Malabo summit.

President Koroma called on members of the group to fully commit to the ideals of the group to achieve its mandate.

The summit later went into a closed session in which a report of the Malabo summit was adopted.

In an interview, President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda disclosed that the C10 leaders reaffirmed the position of the C10 summit to push for reforms in the UN Security Council.

Mr. Chanda revealed that a report of the Malabo summit which seeks to strengthen the levels of engagement by the C10 in the quest for permanent representation in the UN Security Council was adopted as a common position of the Committee of ten.

The AU committee of ten is a grouping of 10 countries drawn from each region of the continent mandated to spearhead Africa’s pursuit for permanent representation in the UN Security Council.