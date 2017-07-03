Lift the ban-ECL

President Edgar Lungu has directed the ministry of fisheries and livestock to lift the ban on livestock movement from western province.

Fisheries and livestock permanent David Shamulenge says during the last quarterly ministerial briefing, the Head of state said he wants enhanced livestock business among small scale farmers.

And Dr. Shamulenge says his ministry is seriously addressing the Presidential directive by coming up with a plan that will strengthen the marketing system in the province.

The permanent secretary says the strategy will include improving among others, the pricing, so that small scale cattle farmers are not exploited.

He says the Head of State wants to ensure farmers see value in keeping livestock.

And Western province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba says it is the desire of government to work closely with the Barotse Royal Establishment to foster development in the province.