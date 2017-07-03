Saboteurs’ days numbered

Police have increased the reward to be offered to any person with information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of people destroying ZESCO pylons.

The increase is from one hundred thousand Kwacha to three hundred thousand Kwacha.

Police Service Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a statement.

Yesterday Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja announced that a reward of one hundred thousand Kwacha will be offered to any person who will provide information leading to the arrest of those destroying ZESCO property.

Meanwhile, Police have apprehended a second suspect in the assault case in a video that was trending on social media involving a 24-year-old woman of Makeni Villa which happened on 18th June, 2017.

She named the suspect as Mirriam Banda aged 18 also of Makeni Villa.

Mirriam has been jointly charged with the first suspect for Assault occasioning bodily harm and both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday this week.

Investigations in the matter have continued.