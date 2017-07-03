First Lady elected

First Lady Esther Lungu has been elected to represent SADC on the steering committee of the Organisation of African Ladies against HIV and AIDS for a period of two years.

This was announced during a closed session of the 19th session of OAFLA General assembly.

The election of Mrs. Lungu to the steering committee of OAFLA means that she will represent First ladies in SADC in looking at policy formulation and reviewing recommendations from the OAFLA technical committee.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya who is representing the First LADY in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia said the election of Mrs. LUNGU to a critical position in OAFLA is because of her hard work.

Dr. Chilufya said he is confident that the First Lady will deliver as she has done through her programmes in Zambia that are uplifting the lives of the poor.

The First Lady was nominated by SADC and has been endorsed by the OAFLA general assembly.

Meanwhile, the OAFLA general assembly has unanimously resolved to change the name from Organisation of African First Ladies against AIDS -OAFLA to the Organisation of African First ladies for Development of Africa to reflect and broaden mandate of

the organisation.

This is according to a statement made available to ZNBC News by First Secretary -Press and Tourism at the ZAMBIAN embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.