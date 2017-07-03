Bishops praise ECL

The Council of Bishops says the move taken by President Edgar Lungu to have a meeting with Catholic bishops is encouraging to the Christian fraternity and the country at large.

Council of Bishops spokesperson Fred Chingole-says the move is also an indication that President LUNGU as head of state is making efforts to engage all stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues.

Mr. Chingole- has told Znbc news in an interview that the council of Bishops is for the idea of dialogue in the country.

He explained that all well-meaning- Zambians must support President Lungu and the PF government in their quest to have continued peace and dialogue in the country for the sake of all Zambians.