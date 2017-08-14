125 000 teachers accredited

The Teaching Council of Zambia -TCZ- has approved 99-thousand of the 1-hundred and 25-thousand applications for teacher accreditation.

Teaching Council of Zambia Registrar, Ebby Mubanga has told ZNBC news that this is since June last year, when teachers started applying for Practicing Licenses.

Dr. Mubanga however says teacher registration is on-going and all teachers and Colleges of Education must ensure they register.

And Dr. Mubanga has disclosed that some training institutions have failed to meet the set minimum standards, and the council has since granted them provisional accreditation.

He has reiterated that it is important that teachers and their training institutions are regulated because the profession is critical to national development.