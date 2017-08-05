COPPERBELT FOR PF-MULENGA

Kalulushi Member of Parliament who is also Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Copperbelt Province is still a Patriotic Front -PF- stronghold despite negative sentiments being portrayed on social media.

Ms. Mulenga says it is unfortunate that some people want to create an impression that the ruling party has LOST its strength in the region.

She says to the contrary, the PF Government is enjoying a lot of support and is receiving goodwill messages from various stakeholders within the province because of many development projects that are being implemented.

Ms. Mulenga, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe today, shortly after attending a Provincial PF solidarity march for President Edgar Lungu.

She said Government will continue to share and distribute the national cake fairly to ALL parts of the country.

Ms. Mulenga said President Lungu is on course in shaping the face of the economy to enhance the living standards of the people.