$15m budgeted for reproductive health

The Society for Family Health has budgeted to spend over 15 Million United States Dollars towards the Sexual and Reproductive Health for All Initiative -SARAI -Program in Zambia.

The monies will be spread over activities running until 2020.

Society for Family Health Chief of Party Cheswa Vwalika told ZNBC news in Mafinga District of Muchinga province that the Project is being funded by the United States Agency for International Development -USAID.

Dr Vwalika said the project seeks to increase the modern Contraceptive prevalence rate by 2 percent annually from 2015 to 2020.

This is being done through increased and improved access to family planning methods.

Dr Vwalika said Society for Family Health is also working with the Ministry of General Education using their curriculum on sexuality education to raise awareness on reproductive health to school going children.