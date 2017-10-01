17 people perish in road accident

Seventeen People have died on the spot and 42 are seriously injured when the motor vehicle they were traveling in overturned after failing to negotiate a curve at Kasimango Village on the Mpulungu – Mbala Road in Northern Province.

Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- Public Relations Manager Fredrick Mubanga says the accident happened at around 01:30 hours on Saturday.

Mr. Mubanga says the 62 passengers on board a light truck were travelling from Nsenga Hill to Mpulungu for a Catholic Church programme.

He says preliminary investigations have revealed that the driver of the vehicle was over speeding and failed to negotiate a curve.

Mr. Mubanga says RTSA is concerned that there is an increase in use of unauthorized motor vehicles carrying passengers in Northern Province.

He has appealed to the people of Northern Province to avoid using unauthorised motor vehicles such as trucks as a mode of transport.

And Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile has confirmed the accident saying

15 people are admitted to Mpulungu District Hospital while 14 are in Mbala district Hospital.