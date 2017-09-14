2,000 CONGOLESE FLEE INTO ZAMBIA

The number of asylum seekers fleeing into Zambia from the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to over two thousand.

The refugees who have entered Zambia through Chiengi district have since been transferred to Nchelenge district in Luapula Province.

Nchelenge District Commissioner Derrick Mwelwa says the number of asylum seekers might rise to five thousand in the next few days.

Mr. Mwelwa has told ZNBC News in Nchelenge today that some refugees have been marooned at a place called Kenani awaiting repatriation.

He has explained that the refugees mostly women and children are currently receiving humanitarian assistance from various cooperating partners.

Mr. Mwelwa said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees- UNHCR, Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration- IOM- are among the agencies rendering support to fleeing refugees.

He said the refugees now have access to water and food from cooperating agencies including the Zambian government.

And Red Cross Zambia Public Relations Manager Bruce Mulenga has described the refugee situation as desperate.

Mr. Mulenga is appealing to well-wishers to come to the aid of asylum seekers.