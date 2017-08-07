“2016 ELECTION WAS FREE AND FAIR”

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has described Zambia’s 2016 general election as credible, free, and fair.

Ms. Scotland has since personally congratulated President Edgar Lungu for winning the successful 2016 general elections.

She said this when she paid a courtesy call on President Lungu at State House.

Ms Scotland also assured the President of the group’s support to the country’s legal reforms programme.

The Commonwealth Secretary General was responding to the President’s request to help with training and further capacitation of legal draftspersons in the ministry of justice.

Ms. Scotland is still in talks with President Lungu at State House.

The two leaders are also discussing climate change, the upcoming commonwealth heads of state summit and Zambia’s leading role as a champion against child marriage and gender violence.

This is according to a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Meanwhile President Lungu has commended the Commonwealth for its continued support to good governance in Zambia and support towards the fight against corruption.

President Lungu has further emphasized the need for the Commonwealth to now focus on support towardS wealth creation.

He has expressed optimism of the new commonwealth Secretary General who is Former United Kingdom Attorney General to revamp the body because of her good credentials.

The Head of State added that there can never be a 100 percent flawless election but notes that Zambia is doing a lot to ensure all parties are satisfied.

He says this can be attested by the commonwealth monitors who were impressed with the electoral process.