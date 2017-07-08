NO FATALITIES RECORDED  IN THE KAFUE ROAD BUS ACCIDENT.

Lusaka,8th July,2016- The Road Transport and Safety Agency has recorded a road traffic accident which occurred along the Kafue Road at around 10:00hrs.

The accident involved two vehicles,a Mitsubishi Rosa which had passengers from a named Church who were headed to a sports gala in Lilayi and a Shalom Bus which was headed to South Africa.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi Rosa partially moved into the Shalom buse’s lane in trying to avoid hitting a motor cyclist who abruptly joined the road.

The Shalom bus trailer hit into the Rosa which overturned and later plunged into a drainage.

A total number of 49 passengers were on board.

Fifteen people have so far been discharged while thirteen others are still admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) with one passenger nursing a seriously injured lower limb.

Issued by: Fredrick Mubanga

Head-Public Relations

Road Transport and Safety Agency

fmubanga@rtsa.org.zm