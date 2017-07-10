“ARSON BEHIND CITY MARKET FIRE”

State House says the fire that engulfed Lusaka City Market was an act of arson.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says this is according to information received.

Mr. Chanda has told ZNBC News in an interview that investigators have ruled out possibilities of the fire being started by an electrical fault and have identified arson as the reason behind.

And Mr. Chanda has advised the opposition who are insisting that the fire was started by an electrical problem to furnish the police with the evidence to back up their claim.

He said the investigators must be given time to conduct their work without undue pressure from outside forces.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda says the status about the proclamation of Article 31 does Not affect anything to do with the school curriculum at all levels from pre-school to university.

Mr. Chanda said evening classes should proceed as normal.

He said all school head teachers should announce at school assemblies to this effect.

Mr. Chanda has advised all learners to ignore rumours that classes have been affected by the proclamation of Article 31.

He reiterated that there is no curfew, suspension of civil liberties or restriction of movements.

Mr. Chanda said the security measures in place Must Not worry Zambians but only criminals and those instigating political lawlessness.