CHIPOLOPOLO COMFORTED 

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has urged the Senior National Football Team not to feel discouraged by losing the final of the COSAFA Castle Cup.

MWAMBA says the Team put up a splendid performance throughout the tournament despite losing to Zimbabwe 3-1 in the final game.

Speaking when he presented his solidarity message to the team after the game, Mwamba encouraged the Team to remain focused.

He said Zambia is still a Football giant on the African continent adding that there is need to maintain the good name by posting positive results

Mwamba observed that the COSAFA Championship was an eye opener both to the coaching bench and the players in the building process of a permanent team.

He has also congratulated Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- for the excellent job in making Zambia maintain the good footballing name.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.