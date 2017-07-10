President Edgar Lungu says the church should be impartial in giving advice to all political leaders.

President Lungu says the church should continue to advise both the ruling party and the opposition where they are going wrong.

He says instead of the church always pointing at the ruling party in government, it should also advise the opposition when they are wrong.

President Lungu notes that he will not relent in carrying out his duties to protect the country when there is lawlessness.

He was speaking this morning when he joined congregants from the United Church of Zambia in Lilayi.