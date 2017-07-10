FIRST LADY DISHEARTENED

First Lady Esther Lungu is disheartened with people that are in the habit of inflicting pain on fellow human beings in the country.

The First Lady says God will deal with such people.

Mrs. Lungu was speaking during the Prayer Service organised by the National House of Prayers at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Lusaka today.

The First Lady who has described the prayers as timely has praised the National House of Prayers for organising the event.

Mrs. Lungu has also pledged 50- thousand Kwacha towards the Lusaka City Market victims.

The National House of Prayer conducted prayers for the victims of the Lusaka City Market inferno and for leaders as they make decisions in parliament this week.

This follows President Edgar Lungu invoking of article 31 of the constitution.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili, Former Vice President Enock Kavindele, Bishops from various denominations, members of the Clergy and Pastors were in attendance.

And National House of Prayer Board Vice Chairperson Pukuta Mwanza said the house of prayer feels duty bound to pray for the victims of the Lusaka City market fires and everything that has happened the past week.