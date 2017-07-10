First Lady nominated for award

The Starkey Hearing Foundation has nominated First Lady Esther Lungu to receive the 2017 Humanitarian Honoree at the “17th Annual “The World May Hear” Award gala in the United States of America

Starkey Hearing Foundation President Richard Brown says Mrs Lungu has been chosen to receive the award because of her enormous contribution to the underprivileged people in Zambia.

Mr. Brown says Mrs. Lungu through her trust has empowered and inspired many Zambians to make a difference in their communities.

He said Mrs. Lungu is among those that have inspired efforts to accelerate provision of hearing aids, raising more awareness and connect people with their families and communities.

And Zambia’s outgoing Charge` D’Affaires in Washington D.C, Joseph Chilaizya said Mrs. Lungu’s charity work is not only impacting the lives of Zambians but also receiving global recognition by organizations such as the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

He said the First Lady is expected in Washington this week and will return to Zambia on July 17, 2017 after attending to a series of activities lined up for her in Minnesota.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by first secretary press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Washingtton,D.C., Cosmas Chileshe.